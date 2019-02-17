FREEDOM, N.Y. — A man from Machias was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and then calling and threatening someone at the scene of a single-car crash.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Brian Holland II, 33, was involved in a crash on Marble Springs Road Thursday.

He was charged with felony DWI, but deputies say he also made threatening phone calls after the crash. He was then charged with aggravated harassment.

He was arraigned in the Town of Freedom Court and is due back in court at a later date.