BUFFALO, N.Y. - In a dramatic moment during a news conference of the newly created lay person panel, Dr. Nancy Nielsen shared her own story of abuse in the Roman Catholic Church.

"My colleagues here do not know this and I had not planned to share this but when I was a teenager, I was abused by someone in the clergy. It was not a priest," said Dr. Nielsen. "It affected me where I could not even speak about it for fifty years. Fifty years."

The University at Buffalo professor and past president of the American Medical Association is part of a new group designed to try and restore faith in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. They held a news conference on Thursday to announce the initiative and an upcoming symposium.

You can watch Dr. Nielsen's surprising comments in the video player on this page.

On Sunday, "60 Minutes" highlighted the scandal in the Buffalo Diocese with an extensive report.

Earlier this year, Bishop Malone released the names of 42 priests accused of sexual abuse. His former executive assistant, Siobhan O'Connor, in an interview with 60 Minutes, says the number of priests accused is 117. Father Robert Zilliox, a priest who has spoken to 2 On Your Side off camera, says several of those priests are still working in Buffalo.

