Catholic Health announces most popular baby names for 2020

Olivia and Noah were the top names of 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health released its list of most popular baby names for 2020 and this year there are two new frontrunners.

Olivia and Noah were the top boys and girls name of the year. The two names bumped out Charlotte and Liam. Charlotte was bumped to second most popular, while Liam got bumped all the way to number 13.

New to the list this year are Ella, Nora, Eleanor and Mia for girls; and Henry, Lincoln, Logan, James, Leo and Samuel for the boys.

Here is the top 10 girls names of 2020:

Olivia Charlotte Ava Evelyn Ella Avery Nora Eleanor Mia Sophia

Here is the top 10 boys names of 2020: