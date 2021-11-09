Catholic Health to temporarily shut down emergency services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park

Cardiac rehab services will also be temporarily suspended as of 3 p.m. Tuesday with a reopening date to be announced.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Now that the strike at Mercy Hospital is over, Catholic Health says they will now begin the work to restore services at the health care facility.

As part of those plans, Catholic Health announced that Emergency and Cardiac Rehab services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park are being temporarily suspended as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

All other services at the MACC will remain open including:

COVID swabbing station (Mon-Sat)

Pre-surgical testing (Mon-Fri)

Imaging Services (Mon-Fri)

Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic (Mon-Sat)

Outpatient EKG (Mon-Fri)

Wound Healing Center (Mon-Fri)

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services (Mon-Fri)

Laboratory Service (Outpatient services will re-open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10)

A reopening date is yet to be announced.