Catholic Health to lead regional vaccination distribution

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has been tapped by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lead vaccine distribution across Western New York as part of a new statewide hub system.

The plan split the state into regions, with health systems designated to coordinate distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to the general population. It’s a separate, and considerably larger, plan than the current effort to vaccinate essential workers that began at individual hospitals on Tuesday.

Catholic Health is planning a press conference for Wednesday afternoon to announce more details.