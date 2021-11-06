Catholic Health expands hospital visitation hours for non-COVID patients

Patients are still only allowed two visitors at a time. Keeping the limit at two will 'help create and support a healing, quiet environment,' Catholic Health said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Monday, the visiting hours at Catholic Health will revert to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic for non-COVID patients.

Those hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Sisters of Charity Hospital Main Street and St. Joseph campuses.

However, patients are still only allowed two visitors at a time. Visitors must be at least 12 years old, and those under 14 must be with an adult.

Maternity patients are allowed two support people during their stay.

Keeping the limit at two visitors will "help create and support a healing, quiet environment," according to Catholic Health.

"All visitors are required to undergo a health screening, complete an online registration process, and follow all safety guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times and washing or sanitizing their hands before and after each visit," Catholic Health added.