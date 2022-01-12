Catholic Health implementing temporary visitor restrictions starting Jan. 14

Catholic Health notes that exceptions will be made in certain circumstances.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Western New York, Catholic Health says it is temporarily suspending visitations at certain hospitals. Catholic Health notes that exceptions will be made in certain circumstances.

According to Catholic Health, visitations will be suspended at the following hospitals starting Jan. 14:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital

St. Joseph Campus

Exceptions will be made for those receiving end-of-life care, as well as for essential support persons of patients with special needs, including those with mental or physical disabilities. Exceptions will also be made for birth partners of maternity patients.

One support person will be allowed to accompany surgical patients, and those in the emergency department, to the hospital but will be subject to certain limitations.

All visitors will be required to submit to a verbal health screening, a temperature scan, and other infection control protocols.

"While we are not required to suspend visitation at this time, we think it is the wise thing to do based on what we are seeing in the community," said Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health. "Throughout this pandemic, our first obligation has been to provide the safest environment for our patients and caregivers."