Catholic Health resuming limited hospital visitations Wednesday

Visitation will be allowed at select Catholic Health hospitals daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Visitors will once again be allowed at some Catholic Health hospitals starting Wednesday.

Catholic Health made the announcement Monday, saying visiting hours will resume daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, and the Main Street campus of Sisters of Charity Hospital. According to Catholic Health, guidelines will be in place to help protect the safety of patients and visitors.

Visitation is only allowed for inpatients; visitors are not able to wait while patients undergo surgery.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed to visit at a time. Catholic Health says currently maternity patients are only permitted one visitor.

Visitors must be 18 years or older and are required to complete a health screening involving questions and a temperature check. The visitor must wear a face mask at all times, practice social distancing, as well as clean their hands with either soap and water or hand sanitizer before entering and after exiting a patient room.

Based on the care team's judgment, Catholic Health says patients in the emergency department may be accompanied by a visitor in the treatment room for a period of time.

Any patients who are receiving care on a restricted COVID unit may not have visitors in-person; however, virtual visits can be made available. Similarly, any patients that have an active COVID-19 diagnosis, have COVID symptoms, have been in contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19 (within 10 days), or are under quarantine for reasons relating to New York State's COVID-19 related advisories may not have visitors.

Catholic Health says exceptions may be made to any of these guidelines for extenuating circumstances. This may include end-of-life visits or for patients with special needs, such as children, disabled individuals or those with cognitive impairments.

At this time, visitation is not available at Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus or the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park. Additionally, visitation is not allowed at Catholic Health nursing homes per the department of health.