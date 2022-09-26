Catholic Health resumes expanded hospital visitation Monday

Patients may now have two visitors between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beginning on Monday, Catholic Health is expanding hospital visitation hours.

Patients are now able to have two visitors daily between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Kenmore Mercy Hospital; Mercy Hospital of Buffalo; Mount St. Mary’s Hospital; and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. and St. Joseph campuses.

Catholic Health notes that visitation outside of normal hours is permitted under certain conditions.

Visitation is also being expanded for the Mother/Baby units. Mothers will be able to have two designated support persons as well as a doula or midwife during labor and delivery for the duration of their stay.

At the Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Sisters and Mercy hospitals, the mother is allowed one support person to visit with them.

For the Emergency Department, one person is allowed with surgical patients, with certain limitations.

There remains limited visitation for patients who have COVID-19 or are under COVID-19 precaution. Visitations are permitted for end-of-life care or patients with special needs. Virtual visitations will continue.

Visitations will be restricted for people who have COVID-19, have not completed current CDC isolation criteria, report symptoms of COVID-19, or have an elevated temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

All visitors must also screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to arrival.