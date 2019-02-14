BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health partnered with the American Heart Association to raise awareness for National Congenital Heart Disease Awareness week.

Congenital Heart defects can be small holes in a baby's heart or can develop into severe deformities such as a missing heart chamber.

Little red hats were given to parents of newborn babies to encourage them to pay close attention to their newborn's heart health. The hats were made over several weeks by hundreds of volunteers.

"Congenital heart defects, are the number one type of defect, the most common. It actually affects 1 in 100 babies. That are born and we really want parents in the community to understand that," Marc Natale said.

The initiative is also going on at more than 600 hospitals across the country.