Catholic Health: Patients from Mount St. Mary's, Sisters of Charity hospitals impacted by data breach

Catholic Health says at this time there is no evidence of misuse of patient information due to the data breach.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Saturday that patients from Mount St. Mary's and Sisters of Charity hospitals have been impacted by a data breach.

Catholic Health says it was notified about the breach on June 3 by a third-party pharmaceutical software vendor, CaptureRx. According to Catholic Health, other local and national health care providers were also impacted by the data breach.

"The breach involved patient information, including name, date of birth, and prescription data, from files that were accessed on February 6, 2021. No other identifying information such as demographic, social security number or bank account information was included in the data breach," Catholic Health said in a press release to 2 On Your Side.

After learning about the breach, CaptureRx conducted a thorough review to determine if sensitive information was obtained. CaptureRx later confirmed on or around March 19 that private information was compromised, and notified its business partners.

“We go to great lengths to protect the privacy of our patients and any information related to their care,” said Kimberly Whistler, Catholic Health corporate compliance and privacy officer. “All patients whose names and information were affected will be notified next week by CaptureRx.

"Because the breach did not include any financial information, we believe it poses little risk to patients, however, as a precaution, it’s always wise to monitor your accounts and credit information and report any suspicious activity or suspected identity theft to the proper authorities.”

Anyone with questions about the data breach is asked to call (toll free) 855-654-0919, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.