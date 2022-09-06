Catholic Health names new president for Mercy Hospital

Catholic Health has made a strategic shift in leadership, tapping Martin Boryszak as the new president of Mercy Hospital.

Boryszak, who will continue to serve as senior vice president of acute care services for the entire Catholic Health System, previously served as president from 2017 to 2019 at Sisters of Charity Hospital and was responsible for integrating the St. Joseph’s Campus into a second campus for the hospital.

At Mercy, he replaces Eddie Bratko, who has held the post since 2019. Bratko will transition to a new role leading key projects tied to accelerating the system’s strategic plan.