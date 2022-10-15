Catholic Health uses expedited process, retention bonuses to attract more applicants

They offered thousands of dollars in bonuses for those who were hired on the spot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many industries nowadays, the health care industry is seeing a worker shortage.

Catholic Health is trying to get creative in attracting potential employees by expediting the process and offering thousands of dollars in bonuses for some new hires.

A $30,000 bonus was given to the first 15 nurses who were hired for the night shift's critical care team at Mercy Hospital. There was also a $25,000 bonus for some other positions.

Anyone who recommended an applicant who did get hired or will be hired in certain positions will also get up to $5,000.

Catholic Health has been able to hire more than 2,100 employees across all departments since the beginning of the year. That includes more than 450 nurses.

Officials there said more than 60 people showed up to the hiring event, and 12 nurses, nurse assistants, and CNAs were hired on the spot.

There's also offers pending for non-medical roles.

So with all these hires, how much longer could it be until Catholic Health comes out on the other side of the worker shortage?

"I think we will and just like anything, it's cyclical. That's not going to happen overnight, it's not going to happen next year. It's probably going to take three or four years before we're the right size again but we're making an impact," said Julie Mungo, director of talent acquisition and retention.

Catholic Health also invited families to attend the hiring event and staff watched their kids to make it easier for parents to interview.