Catholic Health expanding hospital visitation starting April 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Wednesday that it's expanding hospital visitations for non-COVID patients.

Based on the most recent guidance from the New York State Department of Health, Catholic Health will allow up to two visitors for non-COVID patients starting April 1.

Catholic Health will also allow two support persons for maternity patients during the duration of their stay. Those in certain outpatient clinic settings may also have a support person, space permitting.

At this time, visitors are limited to individuals who are 18 years old or older. Upon arrival, hospital visitors must undergo a health screening and complete an online registration process. According to Catholic Health, the online form can be filled out ahead of time online.

While at the hospital, visitors must follow all safety guidelines, such as washing or sanitizing their hands and wearing a mask at all times.

Those who report having COVID-19 symptoms in the past 10 days, a temperature over 100 degrees or had "significant COVID-19 exposure," will not be allowed to visit.

At this time, in-person visitation is not allowed in restricted COVID-19 units; however, exceptions may be made for patients who are receiving end-of-life care.

Visiting hours are held daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses.