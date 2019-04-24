BUFFALO, N.Y. — The streets of Buffalo are a little bit cleaner thanks to a group of Catholic Health associates that spent part of the day Wednesday cleaning up around the company's downtown headquarters.

More than 65 people participated in the cleanup event.

Armed with work gloves and garbage bags, the group set out to pick up trash and other debris.

The cleanup effort is one of the company's many "Go Green" initiatives. Catholic Health also takes part in conservation programs, energy efficiency projects, and sustainability efforts.

Catholic Health has made efforts to reduce medical and pharmaceutical waste in the operating room, increase the use of green certified cleaning products and sterilization procedures, and increase its use of green energy.