Catholic Health collecting donations for Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced on Monday that it will be collecting donations from the community to help with the crisis in Ukraine.

The healthcare company will be collecting items and monetary donations to send to the impacted families in Ukraine and at refugee locations.

They will be collecting baby food, baby wipes, feminine products along with granola and protein bars now until the end of March.

You can donate at the Catholic Health Administrative and Regional Training Center on Genesee Street or you can drop off items at the Ukrainian Holy Trinity Orthodox Church on Como Park Boulevard in Cheektowaga.

All of the items will be packaged and shipped to relief teams.