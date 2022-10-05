Catholic Health sets 'Career Carnival' with activities for entire family

The on-the-spot hiring event features open interviews and activities for the entire family, Catholic Health said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Wednesday that it will be hosting an on-the-spot hiring event.

It will be Catholic Health's first 'Career Carnival'. What makes this hiring event different is that while interviews are being conducted, there will be free activities and refreshments for your family, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, a prize wheel, cider & donuts, inflatable Skee-ball, ring toss, and giant games. A food truck will also be available to purchase other food items.

Catholic Health said open interviews will be for clinical and non-clinical positions in a variety of areas, including Nursing (RNs & LPNs, CNAs), Imaging, Respiratory Therapy, Lab, Accounting, Patient Registration, Health Information Management, Talent Acquisition, Clinical Education, IT, and Billing.

According to the release, the first 15 individuals hired as Night Shift Critical Care RNs at Mercy Hospital will earn a $30,000 retention bonus. Other positions may qualify for up to a $25,000 retention bonus. Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired for a bonus-eligible position throughout Catholic Health.

The carnival will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Administrative & Regional Training Center, located at 144 Genesee St.

Catholic Health said its managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews, and make on-the-spot job offers to expedite the hiring process.

To set up an interview for this hiring event and learn more click here, walk-ins are also welcome.