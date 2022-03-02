Catholic Health announces cutbacks to 34 positions

The cuts are because of the ongoing financial challenges affecting healthcare providers locally and nationally.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced on Wednesday that it had to cut 34 positions, reducing its workforce by 9,000. The healthcare system said the positions are mainly in Information Technology and other corporate services.

According to the news release, the cuts will not affect Catholic Health’s current recruitment efforts to fill clinical and service positions throughout its system.

Catholic Health said those who are impacted will receive transition services which include severance packages and outplacement assistance and are encouraged to apply for vacant positions within the Catholic Health system.

The President & CEO of Catholic Health, Mark Sullivan, said he is hoping that those in positions of power address the challenges quickly that are in front of them so folks don't lose access to care.

“Affecting a person’s livelihood through a workforce reduction is an extremely difficult decision to make,” said Sullivan. “Our system, like all healthcare providers in Western New York, is being faced with unprecedented financial challenges from pandemic recovery to accelerating labor costs. The lack of recognition and action by local insurance companies and some elected officials makes these decisions just the beginning of what is to come for other health providers in our region. We hope those in power have the courage to address these challenges immediately and realize this current path will lead to limiting access to care in our region, which would be truly unfortunate.”