Diocese of Buffalo holds 'Peace in Our Streets' prayer rally at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Catholic Bishop Michael Fisher hosted members of several different faith communities Wednesday in Niagara Square in response to the recent increase in gun violence in the City of Buffalo.

Fisher says the event was prompted by the seemingly never-ending stories of shootings and gun-homicides in Buffalo. In response, the Catholic Diocese brought together an array of faith and community leaders as well as elected officials to pray and encourage people of faith to lend their time and talents to gun-violence prevention efforts.

"We need to do what we do best, and that's to pray. That's what the church can do," Fisher said. "But we also have the resources to bring people together and to help, I think, be an assistance with our civic leaders, you know, our community leaders, we need to be together doing this. We can't be pointing fingers."