The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will hold Mass in honor of Jason Arno

"The Catholic Faithful of the Diocese of Buffalo mourns with all of our community the tragic loss of Jason Arno who demonstrated the greatest love - they laying down of his life for others. We embrace his family and the members of the Buffalo Fire Department with our prayers and the assurance of our full support in this time of immeasurable grief. I will be offering a Mass in Jason's memory and for the intentions of his family. May the Lord in his boundless love soothe the many broken hearts with his comfort and presence and may all of our First Responders who similarly put the care and concern of others before themselves be protected from every danger and harm."