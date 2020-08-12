Catholic Charities to hold 'Parish Parking Lot Pop-Up' for those in need

Event will provide free personal care and baby items, cleaning and paper products.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you or someone you know are in need and living in the Niagara Falls area, an event this Saturday can provide some help.

Catholic Charities is holding what they're calling a ' Parish Parking Lot Pop-Up' on December 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish at 1413 Pine Avenue.

The event will provide free personal care and baby items, cleaning and paper products, as well as diapers and diaper bags courtesy of the Women and Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program.

“As the pandemic continues, Catholic Charities has been committed, now more than ever, to serve as a beacon of hope to our neighbors in need,” said Bob Goods, Catholic Charities district director for Niagara County. “We understand the impact this ongoing public health crisis is having for our neighbors struggling to make ends meet and the impact it can have on one’s mental health and well-being. Although many of our services are now being offered virtually, Catholic Charities is here if you or someone you know may need help, even if you have never needed it before.”

Curbside pickup will be on Tronolone between the church and Catholic Charities Glynn Family Service Center. Items will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Catholic Charities staff will also be on hand to answer questions about any of its other available services.