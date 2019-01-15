BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone attended Tuesday's Catholic Charities annual appeal kickoff.

Catholic Charities set the goal at $11 million, the same as last year, when fundraising lagged until the very end.

The Bishop said sex abuse allegations likely had an impact.

This year he's concerned the group's ending of its adoption program, because the organization did not want to adopt to gay couples, could have a similar effect.

Last year's drive did hit its goal, just days before it ended in June.