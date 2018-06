BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Catholic Charities of Buffalo has reached the annual appeal goal, despite some concerns of coming up short.

The organization announced on Tuesday that the annual appeal surpassed its $11 million fundraising goal for 2018. This comes just days before fundraising was set to conclude at the end of the week, on June 30th.

Donations were down earlier this year, but some late donations helped the Catholic Charities reach its goal.

