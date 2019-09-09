KENMORE, N.Y. — Catholic Charities opened their ninth food panty on Monday in Kenmore.

The pantry and outreach site is located in their building at 3370 Delaware Avenue.

The new pantry will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-2:30pm.

“Catholic Charities is pleased to be able to expand our efforts to help reduce hunger in our community, while utilizing one of our existing service sites,” said Dennis C. Walczyk, Catholic Charities president and chief executive officer. “We are again collaborating with the Food Bank of WNY, a program under Feed More. They have walked side-by-side with us for our eight pantries and now for the opening of this Kenmore site, and we are grateful for their ongoing support. Our staff and volunteers are eager to be there for those with additional food needs.”

The pantry will be open to residents who live in the 14217 area and provide emergency food services and referrals for Catholic Charities' services.

To determine eligibility and receive food from the Kenmore location, residents will need to provide a picture identification, proof of number of people in the household, proof of residency, proof of income and social security card.