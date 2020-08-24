Catholic Charities offering C-Tech training classes

The four week long training is set to address a labor gap in tech-related fields.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Charities has partnered with the Buffalo & Erie County Workforce Investment Board and C-Tech to start a new four-week training aiming to get people ready for a long-term career in the tech industry.

The classes will be teaching the students skills like network cabling, copper and fiber optics, 5G systems and grounding and bonding. Everybody who successfully completes the training classes will earn five nationally recognized C-Tech credentials.

"C-Tech Training programs are addressing the current skilled labor gap in broadband technology-related fields," said David L. Brady, vice president of C-Tech Training. "Wireless Infrastructure is expanding to 5G, which means three million new American jobs. These jobs cannot be outsourced. Through our partnership with Catholic Charities and Workforce Buffalo, we are eager to place skilled workers into meaningful life-changing careers."

Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. The classes will take place at Catholic Charites' Workforce Education site on East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo. Social distancing and other health guidelines will be in effect throughout the four weeks.