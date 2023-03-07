Catholic Charities launches "HOPE for the 100th"

Catholic Charities is looking for donations of deodorant, soap, toothpaste, and other items not covered by EBT or food stamps.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Charities of Buffalo is celebrating 100 years as a staple in the Western New York community.

In an initiative called "Hope For The 100th" they are encouraging neighbors to come together for a personal care item drive. Catholic Charities is looking for donations of deodorant, soap, toothpaste, and other items not covered by EBT or food stamps.

"Right now, I think with the economy and prices of everything, when you have to choose between purchasing food or maybe paying a bill some of these types of items maybe fall down on the list of things you might buy," Clara Moran, Chief Development Officer at Catholic Charities told 2 On Your Side.

There are nine different locations to drop off donations across Western New York, including places in Olean, Buffalo, and Niagara Falls. They can be dropped off starting March 27th until the 31st.