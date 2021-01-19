Catholic Charities launches 2021 Appeal

This year's theme is 'hope'.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Charities launched their annual appeal for 2021 with the goal of raising $10 million by the end of June.

“For 97 years Catholic Charities has been supporting the community with basic and crucial needs, providing a beacon of hope to our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet and those who are facing challenges with their health and well-being,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.

“We are confident that in the days and weeks ahead, Western New Yorkers will once again show their generosity by supporting Appeal 2021 and giving hope to individuals, children and families in need throughout our region.”

The money raised from the appeal will help fund 56 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations in Western New York. Catholic Charities provides human services to people of all faiths across all eight counties of Western New York.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher said, “With your continued support, the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is addressing real needs of real people each and every day – person to person, providing comfort and healing. This is the work that is so needed, and which should inspire renewed zeal for manifesting the gospel of Jesus Christ. It is who we are as Catholic Christians and simply put - it’s just what we do. I look forward to seeing the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith in action, and doing all that I can to support and extend their work to ensure an even greater impact among those who need it most.”

Catholic Charities helped more than 149,000 individuals, children, and families in 2020.

Among the services they provide, food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.