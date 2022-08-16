Catholic Charities collecting school supplies for annual backpack program

The organization says with rising costs, it expects the need and demand to increase for the upcoming school year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before you know it, the first day of school will be here and Catholic Charities is looking for some help so they in turn can help others.

The organization is collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program. Donations, including backpacks, are being collected at Catholic Charities' Ladies of Charity located at 1122 Broadway. The hours are Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You're asked to call ahead at 716-895-4001 to schedule a drop-off time.

Donations are also being accepted at the Catholic Charities' thrift store located on E. Pearl St. in Wellsville.

Those in need of a backpack must be referred through a Catholic Charities caseworker. Those arrangements can be made by calling the organization's Central Intake at 716-856-4494. Referrals are first come, first served.

“In order for children to be successful in school, they need the proper supplies,” said Carolyn Stewart, supervisor of food pantries and thrift stores, Catholic Charities.

“Back-to-school time can be expensive for many families and with the increased costs of many items, backpack programs like ours help give families hope and are needed now more than they have been in previous years. We anticipate seeing an increased demand over the next few weeks leading up to the start of school.”