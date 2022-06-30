Catholic Charities reaches 2022 Appeal goal

More than $9.5 million has been raised for Catholic Charities and Fund for the Faith.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced Thursday that they have reached their goal for the 2022 Appeal.

More than $9.5 million has been raised for Catholic Charities and Fund for the Faith.

"Understanding Western New York’s continuing needs, we set an ambitious goal in January and thanks to the generosity and support of our community and the hard work of our dedicated volunteers and staff, I’m thrilled Appeal 2022 has achieved its goal," said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. "Your support ensures that Catholic Charities is a constant beacon of hope season after season across nearly every Western New York community."

The money raised from the Appeal will go towards funding more than 50 programs and services that are administered by Catholic Charities throughout Western New York. Money will also be used to support several ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

Among the services offered by Catholic Charities include emergency assistance, mental health counseling, workforce training, youth and family support services. Catholic Charities has helped more than 125,000 people in just 2021 alone.

"We are proud to end Appeal 2022 just as we started it, invigorated and optimistic in supporting the ongoing need for the critical programs and services Catholic Charities provides," said Thomas Beecher, Jr., Appeal 2022 co-chair. "On behalf of everybody at Catholic Charities, and most importantly those we serve, I want to thank all who contributed to our success – donors, parishes, businesses, and community partners who generously made sure the annual Appeal reached its goal for the first time since 2018."

Nancy Nielsen, M.D., Ph.D., Appeal 2022 co-chair, added "I am very grateful for the results we have been able to announce. With continuing challenges likes rising costs for everyone and the deep pain still impacting our neighbors in the city and affecting all of us, there were many reasons to consider this goal impossible. So I especially want to say how truly thankful I am to this community and to all of the parishes for persevering and ensuring this campaign’s success."