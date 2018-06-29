NIAGARA FALLS, NY - After the sudden closure of Niagara Catholic in Niagara Falls this week, a Catholic elementary school in the Falls is looking to help some of those students displaced.

Catholic Academy in the Falls is creating two new grades -- 7th and 8th -- for junior high students.

Hearts are still broken over the closure of Niagara Catholic Junior and Senior High.

"It was a sad day, it was a sad decision to make. I was part of the board that made that decision. It was a long meeting, tears, but at this point it was the only logical thing that we could do," said Father Bob Hughson, the canonical administrator of Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls, and pastor of St. Vincent DePaul Parish.

It was a decision that was made after the Diocese of Buffalo, because of financial challenges, cut subsidies to six former Diocesan schools across Western New York. Niagara Catholic is the only school to close because of the loss of funding.

Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls -- the only Catholic school in the city -- has decided to add 7th and 8th grades, next school year, to give junior high students from Niagara Catholic or elsewhere, an option to continue their Catholic education.

REPORTER: Was Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls thinking, how can we step up?

"Exactly, we decided to go back to our roots, Pre-K to 8 used to be a Pre-K to 8 school here," Hughson said.

That was about 10 years ago, before middle school students moved to Niagara Catholic.

REPORTER: So this building is equipped already to handle 7th and 8th?

"Absolutely, with some of the furniture and some of the equipment that will be needed from Niagara Catholic, we'll be able to furnish the rooms and the labs into everything we need to do to keep a good middle school program going here," Hughson said.

175 students and 30 teachers are here.

And, there's a bit of an incentive for Niagara Catholic junior high students -- if they join Catholic Academy -- the $100 registration fee and September tuition payment will be waived.

REPORTER: Is this school financially sound?

"Yes, we have been doing quite well lately. We welcome anyone interested to come and join us here. We have already 12 or 15 students registered for the 7th and 8th grade program and we're hoping in the next few weeks to probably fill up our classes," Hughson said.

Some of those students are from Niagara Catholic, who will get that discount. The school can only take on about 50 new students to fill those grades, so they're almost half way there. Tuition runs between $2,000 - $3,000 per year. Anyone interested in joining Catholic Academy should contact the school's principal, Jeannine Fortunate, at 716-471-3883.

