NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An empty parcel on Old Falls Street that was once part of the failed Wintergarten development is about to be transformed into a pocket park.

USA Niagara Development Corp. has awarded a $1,067,489 contract to Scott Lawn Yard of Niagara Falls, to turn the lot into “Cataract Commons.” The project is being funded through Buffalo Billion II allocations.

The parcel is located at the southeast corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Old Falls Street.

