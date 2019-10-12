ASHVILLE, N.Y. — Fifty people have lost their jobs after the Castelli America, LLC facility in Ashville closed its doors on December 6. The Chautauqua County Executive's Office says the facility has experienced challenges in production and sales.

“Despite the County, County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA), State and Federal assistance in the form of low-interest loans, grants, and technical assistance, we were informed that Castelli America, LLC has been experiencing challenges related to production and sales,” said Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development and CEO of the CCIDA. “This is a state-of-the-art facility with a ready source of milk producers, and the CCIDA is hopeful that the facility will be attractive to potential new operators.”

The Nuovo Castelli Group, based is Reggio Emilia, Italy, purchased the manufacturing plant in September 2016. Chautauqua County officials say Castelli may be sold to Lactalis, the world's largest multinational dairy products cooperation, sometime soon.

“We don’t know what the sale of Castelli America to Lactalis will mean yet for the Ashville facility,” said Stephen Abdella, acting Chautauqua County executive. “Chautauqua County and the CCIDA are doing everything in their power to assist the company and its employees. We have contacted the Chautauqua County Workforce Development Board to help connect displaced workers with current job openings and available retraining programs. We are also in discussions with the State to help the displaced workers, and to find a purchaser for the facility if Lactalis decides to not keep it open.”

