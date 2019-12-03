BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly 100 design teams from all around the world have submitted ideas on how to transform the abandoned 1.5 mile DL&W Corridor that runs through Buffalo's Old First Ward, The Valley and Perry neighborhoods into green space for everyone to enjoy.

The WNY Land Conservancy says the new trail will connect people to nature and contribute to the region's on-going renaissance. Now they want you to weigh in. The public is being asked to determine which team will be chosen as winner of the Community Choice Award.

"The Land Conservancy is working to bring something special to our neighborhood through this DL&W project," said Peg Overdorf, the Valley Community Association's Executive Director. "People want to be a part of projects like this, and voting for their favorite designs is one way they can do that."

Voting is now open and runs through March 25th.

The public will be invited to see the top designs for themselves at the M&T Center at Fountain Plaza on April 10th.