BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been about a year since the automated toll system rolled out on Grand Island, and since then, many people have had nothing but issues with the billing system.

Eric Lindal of East Amherst remembers driving his truck and going across the Grand Island bridges and not paying a toll, and never receiving a bill.

Easter weekend he received a letter from a Texas law firm/debt collector indicating he owes $306.

"It's excessive, it's almost predatory. I mean, you pay a dollar toll, and they are going to charge you 306 times what that toll was," Lindal said.

According to a New York State Thruway Authority spokesperson, "We urge customers who have questions or traveled through a cashless facility and claim they have not received a bill to contact us immediately. State law requires motorists to update their addresses with DMV to ensure toll bills are mailed to the proper location."

Lindal did move and changed his address. However, he never got a bill in the mail.

"They had no trouble finding my address when a law firm wanted to charge me $306 for crossing the Grand Island bridge, but when I owed them a dollar they couldn't find me," he said.

The Thruway Authority determined that Lindal did everything correct, but for some reason the post office never forwarded the bill to his new address. As a result he will only have to pay $6.

Until 2 On Your Side stepped, in Lindal was going to pay the $306. Now he's relieved to know he only has to pay $6 for tolls.

For more information you can contact Tolls by Mail customer service center: 1-844-826-8400 (for questions, information on your bill or to pay over the phone).

E-ZPass customer service center: 1-800-333-8655.

Customers can search and pay for their tolls on the Tolls by Mail website. Toll transactions are available approximately one week after travel.

Click here for information on cashless tolling, the billing process and examples of toll bills.

