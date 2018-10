BUFFALO, NY - Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced Monday afternoon three cases of Hepatitis A have been traced to a Cheektowaga eatery.

The restaurant was identified as Doino's Pizzeria, Bar and Grill located at 2709 Harlem Road across from Cheektowaga Town Park. Many may know it as the former Peter K's.

