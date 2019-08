BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department has confirmed a new case of Hepatitis A in a local restaurant worker.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein will discuss the matter and potential exposure at a Buffalo-area eatery at a 1 P.M. news conference. She will also announce dates and times for two Hepatitis A vaccination clinics.

