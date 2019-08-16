BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department confirmed a new case of Hepatitis A in a local restaurant worker who worked at Platinum Pizza on Broadway in Buffalo.

Platinum Pizza is located at 1575 Broadway in Buffalo.

Health officials say a worker handled food between August 8-11 while this person was contagious.

Anyone who ate food at Platinum Pizza should check with their health care provider or can go to one of two Hepatits A Immunization Clinics.

Almost all employees at Platinum Pizza have been vaccinated, according to the Erie County Dpearment of Health.

The affected employee will be out of work until they are cleared by their health care provider.

They will be held at the Erie County Training and Operations Center at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga on Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20 from 1pm-7pm.

You will need to bring a photo ID with you. You can pre-register here. Limited shuttles will also be available for transport from St. John Kanty Church, located at 101 Swinburne St. at Broadway.

Health officials say Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. You can get Hepatitis A by ingesting the virus from food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.





Symptoms of Hepatitis A appear about 15-50 days following exposure. Some of the symptoms are:

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Low grade fever

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Dark urine

Joint pain

Clay-colored bowel movements

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

The best way to prevent Hepatitis A is by getting the Hepatitis A vaccine.