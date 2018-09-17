NIAGARA FALLS, ONT-- The skies over Niagara Falls will be a rainbow of colors this November.

Niagara Falls, Ontario will host the Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition.

For six nights, Cascades of Fire will have 18-minute pyrotechnic shows that will also be synchronized to music.

China, Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, Italy and Canada will compete. The groups are judged by theme, music, creativity, selection of effects, synchronization and crowd reaction. The winner will be determined by a jury who will rate the performance.

The dates are: November 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. All shows begin at 9pm. Awards will be presented on November 18 following the last performance.

