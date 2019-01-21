CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With the government shutdown tumbling along with no end in sight and a significant snow event arriving, it's been a difficult month for employees of the Transportation Security Administration.

For a night at least, the workers at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport won't have to worry about what they're going to put on the table.

"I was actually flying out of Florida last week, and I saw all the TSA workers and I thought they were still doing a great job and they're working without a paycheck," recounts Jeff Jacobbi, Co-Owner of J.J.'s Casa Di Pizza, a restaurant and bar located in downtown Buffalo.

"They're kin of keeping our airports and skies safe right now, so we just kind of wanted to give back to something and take care of the people that are taking care of us."

They did something, alright. Digging themselves out on a Sunday morning, Jacobbi and his employees put together 40 pizzas which they gifted to the TSA workers at BNIA.

"I talked to one of the workers that said there are forty workers on the shift, so we wanted one pie to go to every worker to take home to their family," explained General Manager Micah Lamarti. "(It) keeps their minds off what they're going through right now. If they can enjoy it with their family, it makes us happy."

Although the TSA employees working at the airport that were observed appeared happy to receive their warm, delicious present, it was explained that no one was available who could formally comment on behalf of the recipients. That person, they said, was on furlough.