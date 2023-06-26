Carson Senfield's lasting impact through sports, school and friendships

Carson Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. He was shot while trying to get into what turned out to be the wrong car.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Carson Senfield Impact Foundation held it's first inaugural event at the Orchard Park Country Club.

The golf tournament attracted over 300 participants of all ages.

His parents, Daren and Bridget want to ensure their son is not just forgotten, but that others benefit from the kind of selfless person he was during his short time alive.

"The goal of the foundation is ultimately to have an impact on so many people that Carson had an impact on through sports, through school, through friendships," said his mother.

Last September, Carson was shot to death in Tampa. According to police reports, he had been out celebrating and after arriving back at his apartment he opened the door of a car, likely thinking it was an UBER. It was not and according to police the driver feared for his life and shot and killed the 19-year-old Orchard Park native.

"A very, very unfortunate circumstance of events that was at the wrong place at the wrong time and we need to find that out, but we also need to be able to live every day. Carson was just a life full of love. And he loved life," his father said.

His mother called her oldest son, "the kind of kid that not only had friends his age, he also had friends our age. He brought everybody and anybody in, he just had a way about him that everybody loved."

Among the golfers were Carson's friends from Orchard Park High School and the University at Tampa.

Carson left behind a brother and sister. "I feel like we have two younger children and they are going to take their cues from us. So every day we need to wake up, we need to walk the dog. We need to get Hallie and Garrett up and we need to make sure that this doesn't ruin their lives. They have big, beautiful lives to lead, and if there's something that Carson would want, he would want his brother and his sister, his mom and his dad, his grandparents, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, he'd want them to be OK and to make a difference," according to his mother.

The family of Carson Senfield is remembering their son by having an impact on others...The story tonight at 6 on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/vs8VYOOX6B — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) June 26, 2023

Buffalo Bills players provided auction items.