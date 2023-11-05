Carry The Load National Relay makes its way through Western New York

Hikers from throughout the nation join in event to commemorate veterans and first responders

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Participants in the Carry The Load National Relay, a nationwide effort to support veterans and first responders, arrived in Western New York on Thursday as they make their way to their ultimate destination of Dallas, Texas.

There, they will join other teams from across America for a rally during Memorial Day Weekend.

The group that made its way through the Niagara Falls and Buffalo areas were the "New England Team," which began their journey in Burlington, Vermont, just over a week ago.

There are five regional teams across the United States heading to Dallas.

"I just graduated college a few days ago so as of now, I'm just trying to figure my place in the world," said Zaki Mohammed of Pennsylvania, who decided to join the effort.

"It was important because a lot of people typically spend Memorial Day having fun and cooking out with family, which is great because you should be doing those things. But also remember there are people out there who lost their lives to gain the freedom we have today in order for you to be able to do that," he said.

"When I heard about this it was after I had tried to join the army and was in basic training for a month before I got sent home due to for asthma," said Destiny Domzalski of Brunswick, Georgia, who is now in college studying to be a nurse.

"So, I felt that if I'm not able to support our country the way I would through military service then I thought that I could at least honor those who have by doing this."

Participants take turns walking in pairs doing different legs of the relay. In between they man an information table set up near a large shrink wrapped bus which serves both as a mobile command center and their sleeping quarters.

"Some people will see us and they know who we are and honk and give us a thumbs up," Domzalski said. "Others will walk up to us when we are walking and ask what it's about, and most say they think what we are doing is great and that they love that we are doing it."

Both Mohammed and Domzalski said they were getting paid to participate but Domzalski insisted, "I would have done this without being paid."