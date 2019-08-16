BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire officials blamed careless smoking for a fire that happened Friday evening on Delaware Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire, which caused about $10,000 worth of damage to the North Buffalo building between Hertel and Tacoma avenues, started outside, near the basement window.

The fire was contained to the basement and the first floor. A couple of residents were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

