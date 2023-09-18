Niagara County holding outdoor career fair

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is holding an outdoor career fair for those seeking employment.
The fair will be held on Wednesday September 27 at Oppenheim Park from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
“Every day there is another story about an employer looking to fill open positions and how they cannot find workers,” said Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch, Chairman of the Community Service Committee and a small business owner whose company has previously participated in the event. “With 75 companies participating in the job fair, there has never been a better time to find a job, whether you are currently unemployed or looking for a change.”
There will be a variety of employers at the event including those offering positions in
- Skilled Trades
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Drivers
- Office Administration
