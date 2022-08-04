Ransomville Food Pantry relocating

The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will move to the former Stevenson School as of Aug. 20.

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month.

The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20.

The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn and is in need of larger space.

"This new location allows for more space and parking opportunities for our clients," said Patty McIntosh, the pantry's executive director. "This location at the former Stevenson Elementary School has also been the recent site of the Mobile Pantry, so people are used to coming here."

The move is set to take place the week of Aug. 14 and the pantry will be closed that entire week. The new pantry will reopen with the mobile food pantry on Aug. 20 and resume regular pantry hours on Aug. 23.