New Care Management Coalition of Western New York celebrated grand opening

The building at 1021 Broadway in Buffalo brings together 11 different local human service agencies under one roof.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Care Management Coalition of Western New York celebrated the grand opening of its new one-stop facility on Tuesday.

The building at 1021 Broadway in Buffalo brings together 11 different local human service agencies under one roof.

It means that each of the agencies can now refer clients to other services on the same visit; helping more disadvantaged people more easily than before.

"When we look at the space, we've realized that the design of this place and the vision that we had pre-pandemic made even more sense after the pandemic hit. So when you think of all of our individual spaces and sharing all of these collaborative spaces, it makes total sense in this new world that we're in," Tara Burgess, executive director of EPIC (Every Person Influences Children) said.