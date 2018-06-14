BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As Canalside and the area around HarborCenter continue to grow in popularity for tourists and locals alike, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday that car traffic will return to Lower Main Street.

Construction to install utility lines is already underway between Scott and Exchange Streets with more work expected to get underway next month.

The project should be complete by 2020 at a cost of $22 million.

In 2015, Buffalo was awarded a federal T.I.G.E.R. grant to pay for the bulk of the project. Federal funding has also paid for the majority of work to return cars to the 500, 600 and 700 Blocks of Main Street.

