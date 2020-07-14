Car stolen with baby in back seat; baby found unharmed

The incident happened Monday night in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A baby was found in the back seat of a stolen car in Niagara Falls Monday night, according to Niagara Falls Police.

After 10 p.m. Monday a man ran in to the Falls City Market, at the corner of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue, leaving his car running with an 8-month-old baby in the back seat. When the father exited the store a few minutes after he went inside, the car was gone, according to investigators.

Twenty minutes after the call came in, the car, with the baby inside, was found on 17th Street. The baby was not injured and has been reunited with family members. The father was given a citation for leaving an unattended car.