Car slams into Humboldt Parkway home in Buffalo

After a car hit a home on Humboldt Parkway near Butler Avenue in Buffalo, residents something done about speeders exiting the expressway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday evening a car exiting the Kensington expressway slammed into a house at the corner of Humboldt Parkway and Butler Avenue.

The house has extensive damage, and car parts flew into the front window of the home.

Jada Lott lives there and told Two On Your Side's Claudine Ewing, "it's just a mess, just everything needs to be replaced on the inside."

Getting answers at 5 & 6 on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/twgbIM35QP — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) July 26, 2023

She was just seconds away from home after leaving a park when she received a call about the accident. She returned home to see car on her front lawn. She was relieved because often her family sits on the front steps of the house often.

A few weeks ago there was another accident in front of the home.

"Somebody stole a Kia, ran up on the curb and hit that tree and my brother was outside watering the grass. He had to jump back out of the way," Lott said.

Butler Avenue resident Ray Mitchell said at times cars come off the 33 speeding and will turn down his street. "They hit my house three times, knocked the tree down in front of my house, knocked the pole down."

He would like to see traffic pattern changes, including speed humps and making Butler a one-way street in the opposite direction.

"We solicit the city to try to get speed bumps. We try to get different things done. Nobody has ever did anything," Mitchell said.

He can recall over a dozen accidents since living on Butler for 15 years.

"We need to prevent things from happening before they happen," he said.

"People come off the expressway with the 55 mile-an-hour mentality and they try to turn this corner on Butler and they just can't make it."