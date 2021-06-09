Car seat safety check to be held in Alden on June 12

The event will be held at the Alden Farmers Market at 13119 Broadway St. June 12 from 9am-1pm.

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free, car seat safety check on Saturday, June 12

The event will be held at the Alden Farmers Market at 13119 Broadway St. June 12 from 9am-1pm.

There will be a limited number of seats checked due to added safety measures. The Sheriff's office will be implementing COVID-19 safety protocols.