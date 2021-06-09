x
Car seat safety check to be held in Alden on June 12

The event will be held at the Alden Farmers Market at 13119 Broadway St. June 12 from 9am-1pm.
ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free, car seat safety check on Saturday, June 12

The event will be held at the Alden Farmers Market at 13119 Broadway St. June 12  from 9am-1pm. 

There will be a limited number of seats checked due to added safety measures. The Sheriff's office will be implementing COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • The occupants of the vehicle will need to complete a COVID questionnaire before the seat check;
  • All eligible vehicle occupants must wear a mask or face covering;
  • Driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station;
  • All attendees must submit to temporal thermometer checks;
  • Drivers and passengers will only exit the vehicle at the car seat inspection station;
  • Everyone must practice social distancing guidelines.

