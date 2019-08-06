LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — If you need a child seat installed or want a trained professional to look at one you've got, you can head to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department on Saturday for a free car seat check.

Trained car seat technicians will properly install child seats and boosters from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the department, located at 20 W. Summit Avenue in Lakewood.

They will also show you how to properly secure your child and answer any questions.

If you can't make Saturday's event, you can contact the department's non-emergency number at (716) 763-9563.

